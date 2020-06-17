Private Equity-Backed KSM Consulting Acquires Advocate Solutions

KSM Consulting (KSMC) – a private equity-backed technology, data analytics, and management consulting firm and Microsoft Gold partner – has acquired Advocate Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1995, Advocate a consulting firm specializing in public assistance contact centers, modernizing legacy applications, and managing mission-critical technology programs for state and local government agencies, including health and human services. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with additional offices in Lansing, Michigan, both of which KSMC says it will maintain.

KSMC will absorb Advocate clients across Michigan, Massachusetts, and New York and continue its contact center partnership with Cincinnati Bell Technology Services. KSMC will also take on 28 employees as part of the deal.

Mark Caswell, CEO of KSM Consulting, commented on the news:

“Advocate Solutions’ team has been providing mission-critical outcomes to our neighboring states and beyond for almost a quarter of a century. We’re proud to add this group of dedicated professionals to the KSMC team and grow our impact together. This acquisition helps us expand the reach of our mission—to help our clients, coworkers, and communities thrive—and provides the opportunity to support more communities by working with their governments to solve the complex challenges facing our world today.”

KSMC’s Growth

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, KSMC has expanded rapidly over the last two years. In June 2019, the firm acquired Indianapolis app development company Connect Think to expand its application development team. Later that year, KSMC increased its staff by 92 percent, hiring 88 new employees to support its rapidly-expanding consulting practice.

In April 2019, private equity firm Renovus Capital Partners acquired a controlling interest in KSMC.

Founded in 2008, KSMC works with more than 350 public and private sector organizations throughout the United States. KSMC specializes in technology, data analytics, and management consulting.