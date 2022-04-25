KPMG Acquires Workday Cloud Consultant DayOne

KPMG has acquired DayOne Consulting, a Workday cloud consulting firm that has experience across SaaS-based finance, HR, payroll and scheduling systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 413 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

DayOne, founded in 2019, has somewhere between 11 and 50 employees, according to LinkedIn. The acquired business will tuck into KPMG’s consulting services group in Quebec, Canada.

Workday SaaS Business Consulting Acquisition: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, managing partner, Quebec Province, KPMG Canada said:

“The acquisition of DayOne Consulting demonstrates the firm’s commitment to investing in state-of-the-art technology tools to support our clients in their digital transformation. Workday, recognized as one of the most innovative systems on the market, is a natural part of our service offering and we are very proud to welcome the team of experienced professionals from DayOne Consulting to join our growing Management Consulting Services team.”

Added Deni Guerrera, founder of DayOne Consulting:

“We are thrilled to join an organization with the stature of KPMG – one that shares the same corporate culture as well as our commitment to providing excellent service to our clients. Together, we will be able to provide comprehensive solutions to help companies with not only their Workday implementation but also their overall digital transformation. We look forward to taking this next step and strengthening our ability to always better support our customers.”

Workday Consulting Firms: Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Activity

M&A activity in the Workday partner ecosystem has been somewhat steady but not overwhelmingly strong. Example deals include: