KPMG Acquires Oracle Partner Rubicon Red

KPMG Australia has acquired enterprise software integration and automation specialist Rubicon Red for an undisclosed amount.

Rubicon Red founder and CEO Matt Wright, together with John Kirk, the company’s general manager of sales and DJ Munuswamy, general manager of delivery, will join KPMG as partners, bringing with them over 100 team members, the company said.

The team is located across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide in Australia and in India. They will join the KPMG Enterprise Technology Advisory practice, headed by partner Brad Miller, according to KPMG.

About Rubicon Red

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Rubicon Red’s team specializes in intelligent automation, data engineering and software integration to mid-market organizations. The company’s clients include AFG, Pipe17 and The University of Adelaide.

The company is a partner of several technology vendors including MuleSoft, Oracle and Solace.

KPMG Australia Acquires Rubicon Red: Executive Perspective

Andrew Yates, CEO, KPMG Australia, commented:

“This comes at a critical time for clients trying to navigate their way through a fast-changing world, and emerging technologies. Mid-market organisations are often trying to balance disparate technology assets without having the balance sheet to replace them all in a single investment, with a single solution. Blending Rubicon Red into our own mid-market business, KPMG Enterprise, will allow us to offer the most advanced technology to our clients at a price point that’s accessible.”

Matt Wright, founder and CEO, Rubicon Red, said:

“Having helped hundreds of clients to unlock the power of new technology, we are ready for the next phase in our own evolution. By aligning our skills and experience with the scale of KPMG Enterprise, we will be able to reach so many more businesses across Australia. Most importantly, our mission and values are wholly in alignment with KPMG – both in terms of building the best place to work for our people, and for our desire to have a positive impact on our communities, society and the world around us.”

Brad Miller, partner, Rubicon Red, added:

“Rubicon Red is at the forefront of the integration of new solutions which brings together technology assets, data and insights to solve business problems – something that has been recognised by many industry awards and a host of successfully delivered client projects. We are privileged to add their capabilities to our firm. Their expertise and offerings will provide additional choices to our clients to extend the life, value and optionality of their existing technology investments and services,” he said.

KPMG’s M&A Experience: Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow and Cybersecurity Expertise

Today’s announcement builds upon KPMG Australia’s strategic plan to expand into technology enablement, though the company has been expanding organically and via M&A in Australia for years. Key moves include acquiring Microsoft partner Hands-On Systems in 2015, followed by Murex software specialist Markets IT in 2016. In 2020, Alex Moreno joined the firm as the first national head of Salesforce capability, KPMG notes.

KPMG has steadily acquired cloud and IT consulting companies worldwide. Additional example deals involve:

The Rubicon Red business will become part of KPMG Australia later this financial year, subject to the successful completion of the acquisition. Commercial terms were not disclosed.