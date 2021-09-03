KPMG Acquires Oracle Cloud Consulting Firm Certus APAC

KPMG Australia is acquiring MSP and Oracle Cloud consulting partner Certus APAC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Certus APAC, founded in 2014, is an Oracle Platinum Specialized Partner that offers cloud delivery, training and support in such industries such as financial services, utilities, retail and government, KPMG says. Certus APAC also offers managed services to keep customers’ Oracle cloud applications running smoothly.

Roughly 40 Certus employees will tuck into KPGM’s technology enablement teams, adding Oracle cloud capabilities in such areas as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and HCM (Human Capital Management) software. Certus co-founder and Managing Partner Ian Wood will join KPMG as a partner. Certus co-founders Richard Atkins, Rebecca Hodgson, Sumit Malhotra and Lee Martin will also join KPMG. The team will be located across Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, as well as India.

KPMG Acquires Oracle Cloud Partner Certus APAC: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, KPMG Australia CEO Andrew Yates said:

“The pandemic has forced organisations to re-evaluate how they interact with their customers, staff and suppliers, and determine if their current systems are fit-for-purpose. Remote work and reduced face-to-face contact have changed mobility and virtual accessibility needs, and driven the requirement for more robust human capital management systems to engage with staff. Supply chains have become increasingly complex, requiring more sophisticated and flexible systems. Our clients are looking to us to help solve these problems, and Oracle cloud capabilities will add a further dimension to our technology enablement offering.”

Added Ian Wood, managing partner of Certus APAC:

“Our rapid growth over the past four years has been fueled by increasing demand for Oracle cloud transformation. This has accelerated significantly during the pandemic, and we have reached a stage where the resources and support of a large firm was the logical next step. Joining with KPMG will allow us to continue this growth trajectory and focus on what we do best. The alignment of opportunity and most importantly, culture, makes this the perfect fit for both sides. Innovation and agility are at the heart of what we do, and KPMG are as passionate as we are about creating measurable value for our clients.”

KPMG Acquisitions Involve Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow and Cybersecurity Expertise

KPMG has expanded organically and via M&A in Australia. Key moves include acquiring Microsoft partner Hands-On Systems in 2015, followed by Murex software specialist Markets IT in 2016. In 2020, Alex Moreno joined the firm as the first national head of Salesforce capability, KPMG notes.

KPMG has steadily acquired cloud and IT consulting companies worldwide. Additional example deals involve: