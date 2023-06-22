Konica Minolta Launches Microsoft Azure-Hosted Healthcare Platform

Konica Minolta Business Solutions has announced Konica Minolta Connected Care, a cloud-based workflow automation platform designed to help healthcare organizations streamline manual processes, according to a prepared statement.

Connected Care takes information from healthcare organizations’ paper forms, online portals and other unstructured sources, Konica Minolta stated. It then converts this information into structured data that can be reviewed, edited and approved by staff before it is sent to an EHR.

In addition, Connected Care leverages healthcare industry standard integration tools and utilizes workflow modeling, data recognition and extraction technologies, Konica Minolta noted. As such, Connected Care lets healthcare organizations use one cloud-based solution to expedite patient transitions, optimize referrals and order management and improve their patient and service experiences.

Navin Balakrishnaraja, National Practice Director – Healthcare IT Services at Konica Minolta, described what Connected Care means for healthcare organizations:

“Our new, cloud-based healthcare platform is designed to buy back productive time for care providers and administrative staff with a comprehensive solution that harmonizes disconnected systems, adapts to future needs and creates a positive patient experience.”

Connected Care is hosted in Azure and available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Konica Minolta Extends Its Reach in the Business Monitoring and Video Security Solutions Market

Along with launching Connected Care for healthcare organizations, Konica Minolta in June 2023 has announced a partnership with Scylla AI, a physical threat detection solution provider. The partnership has led to the launch of a Visible Weapon Detection (VWD) module within Konica Minolta’s REACT platform, which helps organizations analyze situations and behaviors from on-site (edge-based) real-time recognition and judgment-based AI processing.

Together, Konica Minolta and Scylla have developed an algorithm that can detect visible firearms, the companies said. This algorithm has been integrated into REACT and can help schools, government offices and other organizations go beyond in-person monitoring to improve safety and security.

Konica Minolta provides IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services and other business technology offerings. It supports organizations in healthcare, education and other industries.

Meta Description: “Our new, cloud-based healthcare platform is designed to buy back productive time for care providers and administrative staff.”