KKR Acquiring Ensono IT Services Provider for $1.7 Billion?

KKR may acquire Ensono, an MSP & Microsoft Azure cloud partner, from private equity firms Charlesbank Capital & M/C Partners, report says.

KKR may acquire managed IT services provider (MSP) Ensono for $1.7 billion from private equity firms Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners, according to Reuters. If the deal occurs, it would rank as one of the largest MSP buyouts in the past decade.

Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP based in Downers Grove, Illinois, positions itself as a digital transformation consultancy that offers cloud, hybrid IT and mainframe managed services.

Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners acquired Ensono — the former Axciom IT business — in May 2015 for $190 million in cash. The MSP re-emerged as Ensono, backed by a new management team, in January 2016.

Related: More than 500 MSP Buyouts Listed Here.

Ensono’s MSP Acquisitions

Ensono has grown organically and through additional acquisitions. Key deals included acquiring:

Amido, a cloud-native consultancy in the United Kingdom, in 2021.

Wipro’s data center services business in 2018.

Inframon, a UK-based Microsoft Azure cloud partner, in June 2017.

Attenda, a UK-based provider of hybrid IT managed services, in September 2016.

Rumors about Ensono itself potentially being up for sale for $2 billion surfaced in February 2020, but no deal emerged at that time. The company also laid off roughly 137 employees around that time.

Deal Day?

Neither Ensono nor KKR were quoted in the Reuters report. ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed the report, which says a deal could arrive as soon as April 14, 2021.