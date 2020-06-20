Managed Video Services Acquisition: Kinly Buys AVMI

Global video collaboration services provider Kinly has acquired London-based AVMI, the largest audio visual integrator in the United Kingdom. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 251 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Previous to this deal, Kinly had 650 staff with operations in the Netherlands, Norway, UK, US, and Singapore. Post-deal, Kinly has 1,200 employees across 20 offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Kinly claims to now rank among the top three providers of video collaboration services in the world.

The Amsterdam-based Kinly was founded in 2017 after private equity firm Avedon Capital partners of The Netherlands and Germany acquired Viju and VisionsCOnnected. The expanded Kinly group continues to be supported by Avedon.

Kinly Acquires AVMI: Executive Commentary

Robbert Bakker, CEO of Kinly commented:

“AVMI brings an enviable track record in delivering complex enterprise projects globally and providing operational and service excellence. Kinly offers best in class video collaboration solutions and unparalleled product expertise in remote management, video cloud solutions and adoption services. This powerful combination will also bring new opportunities and career prospects for our people in an exciting environment. I very warmly welcome the AVMI team on board and I am convinced that our teams across the globe will jointly create even more value for our customers.”

Edward Cook, CEO of AVMI, said:

“The combination of Kinly and AVMI has always looked like an excellent idea and I am delighted that it is now a reality. Both companies are market leaders in their own countries and I am confident that, together, we can truly compete on the global stage. Our industry has matured to the extent that our clients now demand global coverage and a breadth of skill sets that only a handful of companies can provide. I am certain that the newly expanded Kinly will have a very exciting and successful future.”

COVID’s Impact on AV Integrators

AV integrators seem to be a popular target for private equity firms, especially with the increased emphasis on work-from-home solutions as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Earlier this year, private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners took a majority stake in AVI-SPL, which formed during a merger between AVI-SPL and Whitlock, in February. That deal created a massive AV system integrator and digital workplace service provider that offers MSP, video conferencing and unified communications solutions.