KBR Acquires Digital Transformation Company VIMA Group For $92.5M

Government solutions provider KBR has acquired UK-based digital transformation solutions company VIMA Group for up to GBP £75 million (approximately USD$92.5 million).

KBR, founded in 1998, is based in Houston, Texas. The company has 24,072 employees listed on LinkedIn. KBR’s areas of expertise include government services, engineering, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, professional services, technology, consulting, project management, operations and maintenance, program management, energy and cybersecurity.

VIMA Group, founded in 2015, is based in Bristol, United Kingdom. The company has 92 employees listed on LinkedIn. VIMA Group’s areas of expertise include consulting, procurement, project and risk management, digital transformation and more.

KBR’s Acquisition Strategy

VIMA Group provides IT solutions to various clients as guided by the U.K.’s Digital Strategy for Defence. The company is a trusted advisor and a top-five supplier to Defence Digital and Navy Digital – both organizations within the UK Ministry of Defence with a number of highly strategic, fast-growing programs, according to KBR.

The deal is KBR’s second acquisition in the United Kingdom in recent years. The company previously bought UK-based Frazer-Nash Consultancy Limited from Babcock International Group for approximately $400 million.

Stuart Bradie, president and CEO, KBR, commented: