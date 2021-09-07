Kaspersky Smart Home Security Targets Telecom Service Providers

Kaspersky has released a Smart Home Security offering that’s designed for telecom service providers to offer to their end customers.

The offering protects smart home devices against malware, hidden surveillance, device breakdowns and more via a smartphone app, Kaspersky asserts. Supported platforms include Microsoft Windows PCs, Apple Macs and iPhones and Google Android devices. It also has IoT (Internet of Things) security components for routers.

Kaspersky, founded in 1997, develops cybersecurity software for consumers, small businesses and enterprise customers. Kaspersky’s software products roughly 400 million users worldwide, according to a company fact sheet that was most recently updated in March 2021.

Kaspersky has a global partner program that spans resellers, affiliates, MSPs (managed service providers), allowists, XSPs and ISPs and technology businesses.

Kaspersky Smart Home Security Protects Connected Device Ecosystem

Kaspersky Smart Home Security can be installed on a router by a telecom operator. Consumers, in turn, can ]download an application on a smartphone to control and monitor device security. In particular, the intrusion control set includes AV file scanning, blocking brute-force attacks, checking suspicious URLs and monitoring internet ports and protocols.

Oleg Nevstruey, head of customized and technology products management at Kaspersky, commented on the announcement:

“We see the popularity of smart home devices growing every year. Naturally, in parallel with this, the number of various attacks aimed at hacking connected devices is also growing,”Considering that smart home is not a temporary trend, but our future, it is obvious that this category of devices requires a complete product that will provide comprehensive protection against a wide range of threats. We believe Kaspersky Smart Home Security will help telecom operators respond to the growing demand from users to protect devices for their smart home.”

Alexey Gromyko, head of global xSP projects, added: