Cybersecurity Software Distribution: Kaspersky Invests In Nexway E-commerce Platform

Endpoint security software company Kaspersky invests in Nexway, an e-commerce platform that competes in some ways vs. app stores & cloud distributors.

Endpoint security software provider Kaspersky has invested in Nexway, an e-commerce and payment platform that competes in some ways with traditional app stores and cloud distributors. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Nexway positions itself as a “robust worldwide alternative to the primary app stores for software publishers looking for options that afford them more agility,” the company indicated in September 2020.

Read between the lines, and Nexway in some ways could considered a security-focused alternative to broader cloud distribution systems like Amazon AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Ingram Micro Cloud, Pax8, Sherweb, and other online marketplaces for software.

Kaspersky Invests in Nexway: More Details

The Nexway investment will boost Kaspersky’s online sales channel efforts, the security software company says.

Nexway, based in France, will remain a separate entity, managed by its current leadership team in accordance with the European rules and regulations, Kaspersky indicates. Moreover, Kaspersky plans to continue working with additional e-commerce platform providers, CBO Alexander Moiseev indicated in a blog.

Nexway’s e-commerce platform “keeps businesses compliant with all local and global regulations as they operate in multiple currencies, languages and payment methods,” the company says. Data that flows across the Nexway platform is “only being available to vendors and not to the owner of the platform,” the company adds.

Cybersecurity Companies that Leverage Nexway

Multiple cybersecurity companies — including some of Kaspersky’s rivals — leverage Nexway for e-commerce and payment processing systems.

Key Nexway adopters include Avast, Bitdefender and ESET, according to the Nexway website. Adobe, Amazon and TeamViewer also leverage the platform, Nexway indicated in September 2020. The e-commerce system also is popular with gaming publishers.