Kaseya Pledges to Add 3,400 Jobs, Invest $16M in Florida HQ Expansion

Managed services platform company Kaseya is expanding its Miami operations, adding 3,400 jobs, which more than doubles its employee count. The company will also invest $16 million in capital expenditures in the Miami-Dade area.

Managed services software platform provider Kaseya has confirmed plans to expand its operations in Florida, adding 3,400 jobs with an average salary of $107,000 over the next three years in Miami-Dade county and making over $16 million in capital investment. The news first broke in an announcement from the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

Hiring will be across the board for software engineers, security analysts, account managers, technical support, technical architects, marketing, accounting, and finance, according to this local news report. Kaseya has also confirmed that legacy Datto employees will not be required to move to the Miami area.

Expansion in Orlando, too

Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said that while the biggest expansion will be in Miami, the company also plans to grow by “a couple thousand” over the next five or six years in Orlando, according to a local news report. Xavier Gonzalez, executive vice president of marketing communications, said that Kaseya has already hired 125 in the Orlando office.

Voccola also told local news that Kaseya is growing at over 30% per year and is “incredibly profitable.” He acknowledged that the company sees “some pretty strong economic headwinds” but said that the hiring plans are not dependent on the economy being “sunshine and roses.”

Miami-Dade Proud

Voccola said in a prepared statement:

“We are proud to be growing in Miami-Dade County as we continue creating jobs at our headquarters and investing directly in developing this community’s future tech leaders and entrepreneurs. As we look to add hundreds of high-paying jobs over the next three years, we will deepen Kaseya’s existing relationships with local colleges and universities to ensure opportunities for residents across Miami to join our growing team. Our ongoing partnership with the Beacon Council has helped us grow significantly in Miami-Dade County, and we look forward to continue growing our headquarter presence for many years to come.”

Headcount figures at Kaseya have grown since the company announced its acquisition of Datto in April 2022. Kaseya had 1,752 employees listed on LinkedIn in April 2022 and 1,929 employees listed on LinkedIn in July 2022. On March 3, 2023, Kaseya has 2,667 employees listed on LinkedIn. In July 2022, Datto had 2,101 employees listed on LinkedIn, up from 2,053 in April 2022. On March 3, 2023, Datto has 1,650 employees on LinkedIn.