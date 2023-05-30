Kaseya Partners With Cysurance to Offer Discounts on Cyberinsurance

Cysurance is partnering with Kaseya to launch the Kaseya Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program. The partnership with Cysurance delivers up to $1.5 million in cybersecurity insurance coverage for companies that adopt and implement Kaseya’s IT Complete Security Suite.

Kaseya, Cysurance Partner to Offer Discounts on Cyberinsurance

Kirsten Bay, co-founder and CEO of Cysurance, said the suite includes Kaseya’s Dark Web ID, BullPhish ID, Graphus or SaaS Defense, Datto EDR and RocketCyber Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) modules. Cysurance has worked with Kaseya to certify, warranty and insure properly implemented solutions and has streamlined the enrollment process for underwriting risk while offering between 20%-50% discounts from traditional cyberinsurance coverage rates, Bay said in a statement about the partnership.

Managed service providers can participate in the Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program by adding coverage to both new and existing services based on Cysurance-certified Kaseya solutions. Kaseya customers can immediately access the Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program directly through the KaseyaOne customer portal to rapidly verify the necessary modules and related requirements to qualify for Cysurance-certified coverage.

Cyberinsurance companies are raising rates and reducing coverage even as the threat landscape worsens. Enterprise spending on security, risk management and resilience is rising exponentially to address the worsening threat landscape. Cysurance-certified solutions from players in the cybersecurity sector, like those from Kaseya, are warrantied for insurability. They are also designed to be interoperable, with solutions working together cost-efficiently to offer enterprises maximum protection, the companies said in the statement.

An Industry Breakthrough

“Launching this program with Cysurance is further proof of Kaseya’s commitment to the overall success of our customers,” said Mike Puglia, General Manager of Kaseya’s Security Suite. “We’re excited by the impact this program will have on our MSP and SMB customers as they continue to battle against the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.”

“This announcement represents a major industry breakthrough in how organizations optimize investments in security to reduce both cost and risk. Customers can now pre-qualify for coverage and save on premiums by utilizing Cysurance-certified security solutions,” explained Bay. “Instead of paying more for cyberinsurance and dealing with the lengthy process of qualifying for coverage, Kaseya customers are immediately eligible. Moreover, the savings can cover the cost of Kaseya’s Security Suite modules.”