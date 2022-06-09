Kaseya-Datto M&A Deal Now Expected to Close This Summer

Kaseya’s $6.2 billion buyout of Datto is now on track to close this summer -- faster than the MSP technology companies initially expected.

Kaseya’s $6.2 billion buyout of Datto is now on track to close “in the summer of 2022” — a strong indication that the MSP technology M&A deal could be completed in time for DattoCon 2022, which is set for September.

Kaseya and Datto initially estimated that the M&A deal, announced in April 2022, would be finalized “in the second half of 2022.” Some pundits wondered if the M&A deal would face extra scrutiny and perhaps delays from the U.S. Department of Justice. But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Indeed, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 expired on May 25, an SEC filing indicates.

Next up, the deal still requires regulatory approvals in jurisdictions outside the United States. Still, Kaseya and Datto “expect that the Merger will be consummated in the summer of 2022,” an SEC filing said.

Is there a chance that Kaseya could complete the deal in time for its own Connect IT Global 2022 conference — which is set for June 20-23 in Las Vegas? We doubt it. But Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola has a knack for getting things done…

In the meantime, here is everything you need to know about the pending M&A deal: