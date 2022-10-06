Kaseya Confirms Long-Rumored ConnectBooster Acquisition

Kaseya confirms ConnectBooster acquisition after months of speculation, reviving memories of IT Glue M&A that went undisclosed for two years.

Kaseya has confirmed the long-rumored ConnectBooster acquisition, ending a year of speculation that reminded some MSPs of the long-rumored Kaseya-IT Glue deal. Indeed, the IT Glue buyout was disclosed roughly two years after the initial M&A deal was inked.

ChannelE2E does not know how long Kaseya has officially owned ConnectBooster.

PSA Software Integrations: Kaseya BMS, Datto Autotask

ConnectBooster, founded in 2010, is based in Fargo, North Dakota. The software company develops accounts receivable automation and payment solutions for MSPs. That software has now been “fully integrated with Kaseya BMS and Datto AutoTask,” Kaseya said.

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said:

“Every acquisition we make is aimed at making life easier for our MSP customers. By fully integrating ConnectBooster into IT Complete, we’re able to help free up time for MSPs to focus on growing their businesses, and that ensures they can be more productive and profitable.”

ConnectBooster officials were not quoted in the M&A announcement.

Kaseya Tuck-in Acquisitions: Generally Strong Execution, Occasionally Delayed Transparency

Generally speaking, Kaseya has a good track record of successfully acquiring and integrating tuck-in software businesses. (We’re watching to see how the larger Datto acquisition ultimately performs.)

Some of the tuck-in acquisitions have remained undisclosed for months or years on end. The stealth M&A deals irk some rivals that are seeking to prioritize ISV lead generation programs, joint sponsorships and/or integrations. Also, the undisclosed acquisitions occasionally upset some MSPs that are seeking more transparency about the current and potential future software stack suppliers.

ChannelE2E does not know if Kaseya has made additional stealth-mode acquisitions, though unconfirmed rumors about a Robin Robins-related investment have surfaced from time to time.