Kaseya Cares: $10.5M for COVID-19 MSP Business Assistance

Kaseya this morning unveiled Kaseya Cares, a $10.5 million program to assist MSPs (managed IT services providers) and customers as they navigate the coronavirus pandemic and the associated business impact.

Kaseya has quietly been developing the Kaseya Cares program for several weeks. CEO Fred Voccola previewed the program to ChannelE2E the week of March 23, describing the effort’s key components and potential benefits to MSPs and customers.

The company officially launched the program in an email alert to partners this morning (April 1, 2020), according to Taunia Kipp, executive VP of global marketing & communications officer at Kaseya.

The initiative includes three major components:

Government Relief Navigation: Essentially, Kaseya is harnessing the power of legal, financial and technology experts to help and guide MSPs that seeking financial assistance from the CARES act and other programs. This portion of the effort spans email, Web, Webinars and hands-on guidance for Kaseya’s partners. Business Guidance: This spans sales training, webinars, playbooks and expert advice from folks like TruMethods CEO Gary Pica. Direct Financial Assistance: Yes indeed — Kaseya as put aside “millions of dollars” to provide direct financial assistance to the company’s clientele. Admittedly, the company can’t open its wallet to every MSP on the planet. But give the software company credit: Kaseya’s dedicated COVID-19 Response Team is prioritizing requests and organizing calls with MSP customers seeking help.

Kaseya Cares: The Background

During a detailed call with ChannelE2E the week of March 23, Voccola described how Kaseya was building and architecting the programs above. Although the company doesn’t have a war chest to rival that of Microsoft and other IT giants, Kaseya has been well-run, profitable and has a strong balance sheet, Voccola noted.

MSPs and IT professionals are directly responsible for helping Kaseya to be a strong company, and that means Kaseya has an obligation to assist those partners and customers amid the pandemic, Voccola pointed out.

