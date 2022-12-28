Kantar Awards MSP Kyndryl Five-Year Digital Transformation Project

Kyndryl, which spun off from IBM just over a year ago, will focus on cloud migration for some 25,000 Kantar employees.

Kyndryl was awarded a five-year project that aims to transform and optimize the IT infrastructure of marketing data and analytics company Kantar. The announcement was the latest in a flurry of announcements to come from the IT managed service provider, about a year after its spinoff from IBM.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl will modernize the digital workplace environment and capabilities for more than 25,000 Kantar employees in more than 60 markets. The project will focus on cloud migration, deploying predictive management technologies, and creating an “evergreen” engineering approach for infrastructure services products, avoiding future technical limiations.

“At Kyndryl, we believe that a transformative culture is the heart of progress and it’s essential that IT infrastructure services can support a company’s transformation,” said James Rutledge, global head of delivery at Kyndryl.

A year in for Kyndryl

Earlier this month, Kyndryl unveiled new cloud native services aimed to helping customers accelerate their cloud application modernization goals. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to let customers migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The announcements come after slow sales post spinoff. For the company’s second fiscal quarter ending on September 30, Kyndryl reported revenues of $4.2 billion, a year-over-year decline of 9%. In contrast, IBM stock is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock.