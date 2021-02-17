K2 Partnering Solutions Acquires Fellow Salesforce Partner The Crevalle Group

K2 Partnering Solutions' acquisition of The Crevalle Group will bolster K2’s presence in the Atlanta region.

K2 Partnering Solutions has acquired The Crevalle Group, uniting two Salesforce cloud consulting partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Crevalle Group is a consulting and staffing firm that places Salesforce consultants throughout the U.S. and Canada. The acquisition of the Crevalle Group will bolster K2’s presence in the Atlanta region.

Founded in London, England in 1997 to provide SAP consultants, K2 already has at least 17 offices spread around the globe. The company has more than 3,000 employees working out of its offices, offering solutions based on Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, ServiceNow, Workday and more. It also provides cybersecurity, social and enterprise mobility, predictive analytics and big data, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence and robotics solutions.

Tequity, an M&A advisory firm, provided financial guidance to K2. This marks Tequity’s eleventh successful Salesforce cloud ecosystem transaction, the firm said.

K2 Acquires The Crevalle Group: Executive Insight

Lori Larson, K2’s president of the Americas, commented on the acquisition:

“I am thrilled that Will Drescher and team are joining K2. They will play a key role in our continued Cloud Market position and expansion. The combination of K2 and Crevalle provides a powerful solution to our valued consultants and clients.”

Will Drescher, president of The Crevalle Group, said:

“The team and I are excited to join forces with K2 as we both strive to provide the highest level of service along with the best Salesforce talent.”

