K2 Acquires Acquires Salesforce Consulting Partner Cloud Pacific

K2 Partnering Solutions acquired six companies over 12 months. At least one earlier deal (The Crevalle Group) involved Salesforce expertise.

K2 Partnering Solutions of London, United Kingdom has acquired Cloud Pacific, a Hawaii-based Salesforce cloud consulting company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 87 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022, and the fourth Salesforce cloud consulting partner buyout that we’ve seen in recent days.

Blending Salesforce Consulting, Talent and Managed Services

K2 Partnering Solutions offers outsourced managed services, training and enablement, nearshoring, and contingent and permanent staffing.

Cloud Pacific deploys and optimizes Salesforce for clientele in such vertical markets as real estate and financial service. The company’s expertise spans Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud implementation, app development, and business automation services.

In addition to a footprint in Hawaii, Cloud Pacific has mainland locations in the United States and El Salvador.

Commenting on the deal, K2 President Lori Larson said:

“K2 is honored and ecstatic to welcome Cloud Pacific as K2’s newest family member. By joining teams we are uniquely positioned to deliver Salesforce Solutions globally that encompass all industries. The alignment of our cultures couldn’t be more perfect, I am excited for what we will build together.”

Added Cloud Pacific CEO Paul Karaffa:

“Our cultures and our capabilities complement each other so perfectly,. It’s an ideal fit. By leveraging our united strengths, Cloud Pacific and K2 are in a perfect position to meet the growing demand for Salesforce optimization across all industry sectors. My team is important to me, so I could not be more excited to continue our journey of growth as a part of K2. Our companies have always shared a similar culture and values. Beyond that, we’ve proven that when we work together, we elevate each other. That’s what this partnership is about. I feel like the sky’s the limit, I couldn’t be more excited to take this leap together.”

Concluded K2 Global Head of Managed & Professional Services Javier Ballester:

“We are thrilled to have Paul and his team joining our Managed and Professional Services team and are very impressed with what Cloud Pacific has achieved in a relatively short period. Their breadth and depth of experience add tremendous value to our Salesforce practice and will significantly contribute to helping us continue delivering world-class solutions to our customers.”

M&A Experience

