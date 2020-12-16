Juniper to Launch Increased Partner Incentives, Rewards through New Partner Advantage Program

Juniper Networks announces larger investments and incentives to drive increased business through channel partners in 2021.

Juniper Networks will launch increased investments and incentives to drive more business through channel partners, according to a statement from the company.

The new, global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program will go into effect January 1, 2021, the company said.

Juniper said deal registration for partner-led sales grew 65 percent year over year, and the new program will expand investments to help ensure this trend continues into 2021.

Juniper Announces New Incentives, Rewards in Partner Advantage Program

Juniper investments will focus heavily on increasing incentives to drive partner-led business, offering additional incentive rewards and partner-led rewards initiatives, according to the statement.

Juniper also will offer additional tools to increase visibility into partners’ Juniper business, digital marketing capabilities and a new automated Partner Support Service Program, according to the statement. The 2021 JPA Program also combines the Mist Partner Program with JPA, offering a single program structure and governance.

Mist is Juniper’s AI-enabled, cloud-based appliance with a WiFi access point that helps Juniper partners deliver wireless networks, the company said.

Juniper Networks Partner Plus Program Updates

Finally, Juniper’s new Partner Plus programs will grant exclusivity, access to field readiness enablement and additional financial incentives to partners, including those in the Enterprise+ Partner Program developed to accelerate and reward enterprise sales, as well as several programs and incentives that focus on growth for partner-led AI sales, according to the statement.

Juniper’s Gordon Mackintosh, vice president of global channel and virtual sales, said, “Juniper is excited to be in the position to deliver a bold investment in our partner program with more development and financial growth opportunities for Juniper Partners. We are also proud of our channel organization’s sales alignment model, which is key in the success of our partner-led strategy.”