Juniper Networks Partners With ServiceNow to Offer New MSP Program

Juniper Networks is partnering with ServiceNow to provide end-to-end automation for MSPs and enterprises.

Juniper Networks is partnering with ServiceNow to provide end-to-end automation for MSPs and enterprises.

The companies say the newly formed collaboration will leverage Juniper Mist Cloud and ServiceNow Telecom Service Management and Order Management for Telecom to provide a turnkey, AI-driven, closed-loop solution that integrates into OSS/BSS or enterprise management systems for rapid network and services deployments.

Benefiting MSPs

For Managed Service Providers specifically, this collaboration automates many complex, manual, and multiorganizational workflows that begin with onboarding customers and continue through the customer’s life cycle, the companies said.

The combined solution accelerates time to revenue for Service Providers offering managed services by benefiting from the automated workflows available out of the box, including:

Customer onboarding and order management

Reusable template-based abstractions for simplified network services deployment

End-to-end monitoring and alerting

Joint customers and their end users can benefit from the following:

End-to-end network service provisioning, monitoring and alerting

Minimized manual workflows and operator errors

Proactive auto-ticketing for detection of network and service issues through AIOps

Juniper Networks Partners With ServiceNow: Additional Commentary

Sudheer Matta, Group VP of Products at Juniper Networks, commented:

“By leveraging the power of two industry leaders, Juniper and ServiceNow, we are able to maximize the value of our offerings and drive meaningful value for our Service Provider and Enterprise customers and their customers. By combining ServiceNow’s powerful service management capabilities with Juniper’s AI-driven network automation, customers can benefit from a comprehensive end-to-end automation solution.”

Rohit Batra, Global GM and VP of Telco, Media and Technology Industries, ServiceNow, said: