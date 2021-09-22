Jungle Disk Acquires Three Backup, Data Protection Businesses

Jungle Disk, backed by private equity firms Dry Line Partners and Porthcawl Holdings, has acquired three backup, disaster recovery (BDR) and data protection businesses from J2 Global.

This is technology M&A Deal number 591 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The Jungle Disk acquisitions involve KeepItSafe, LiveVault, and OffsiteDataSync. J2 Global sold off those business products as part of a larger plan to break its remaining assets into two companies. Financial terms of the data protection asset sales were were not disclosed.

Side note: J2 Global also owns Vipre Security, a cybersecurity software company that works closely with MSP partners.

Jungle Disk Small Business Cybersecurity Suite

Jungle Disk develops a small business cybersecurity suite that spans automated backups, password management and security awareness training. The cybersecurity suite is designed specifically for small businesses that span from two to 250 employees, Jungle Disk asserts.

Jungle Disk has a partner program for resellers and channel partners, but the company doesn’t appear to be actively marketing itself toward MSP engagements. Jungle Disk also has M&A experience, which includes the 2018 buyout of TeamPassword, a password management platform for connected teams.

Jungle Disk itself has previously been acquired and sold. Indeed, Rackspace acquired the business in 2008 and then sold off Jungle Disk in 2016 in order to pivot toward multi-cloud managed services.

Jungle Disk Acquires Data Protection Technologies: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisitions, Bret Piatt, CEO of Jungle Disk and a partner at Dry Line, said:

“The addition of KeepItSafe, LiveVault and OffsiteDataSync to our suite of offerings enables Jungle Disk to better serve our existing customers, expands our geographic and product footprints and drastically enhances our scale. We are thrilled to welcome the customers, employees and partners of these excellent businesses to the Jungle Disk family, and we firmly believe that adding these businesses to Jungle Disk will greatly enhance the customer experience and provide employees and investors with critical mass and greater resources for future growth.”

Added Michael Girdley, partner at Dry Line:

“This is our first investment as a firm, and we are excited to welcome these four businesses to Dry Line and are ready to get to work. This is a quintessential Dry Line investment, and we are looking forward to welcoming these businesses to San Antonio.”

Concluded Huw Edwards, partner and co-founder of Porthcawl:

“Under Porthcawl ownership Jungle Disk has laid a foundation that has created value for its customers, employees and investors. We are thrilled to take Jungle Disk to the next level with the addition of these three complementary businesses.”

Small Business Security: Three Hot M&A Areas

Take a closer look at the business strategy, and Jungle Disk is focused on three market segments that enjoy major M&A and investor activity. For instance:

As for Jungle Disk, we’ll be watching to see if the company launches a more formal MSP partner program to promote the newly acquired assets.