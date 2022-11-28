JSI Acquires Broadband Telecom Consultancy Mitchell Engineering

JSI, backed by private equity firm Stone-Goff Partners (SGP), has acquired Mitchell Engineering, a provider of specialty consulting and IT network engineering services to rural broadband telecommunications operators. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mitchell Engineering, founded in 1989, is based in Wills Point, Texas. The company has designed and overseen hundreds of Fiber-to-the-Premise projects — with a particular emphasis on Rural America. The company has served clientele across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Eastern Texas.

Mitchell Engineering founder Brian Whitaker continues to lead the Wills Point team, joining and expanding JSI’s Fiber Network Design & Engineering division, the buyer said.

JSI, founded in 1962, is based in Greenbelt, Maryland. The company has more than 500 employees. JSI is a consulting and broadband solutions provider. The company’s areas of expertise include designing and operating broadband networks, funding applications, forecasting, competitive pricing, mapping, feasibility studies, intercarrier billing, operational reform, strategic partnerships, company valuations, and more.

The Mitchell Engineering acquisition aligns with JSI’s strategy to “further enhance the company’s ability to deliver end-to-end comprehensive broadband services and solutions to communications providers across the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and key US territories,” the buyer said.

JSI Buys Mitchell Engineering: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, JSI CEO Tasos Tsolakis said:

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mitchell Engineering to our growing JSI family. By adding their expert team to our ranks, we not only gain their decades of industry experience and insight, but further strengthen JSI’s premier outside plant engineering capabilities, which in turn, support the continued growth and success of our clients throughout the United States. We are exceptionally pleased to be able to join forces with such a high-caliber team as Mitchell Engineering during this unprecedented period of growth for our company, for our clients, and for our industry at large.”

Private equity firm Stone-Goff Partners invests in lower middle market technology-driven Service businesses – service businesses that are enhanced by technology. Key areas of focus include business services, consulting services, marketing services, IT services, human capital and training, outsourced services and consumer services.