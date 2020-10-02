Jamf to Acquire Apple macOS Patch Management Company Mondada

Jamf is acquiring Mondada, the creator of Apple macOS patch management solutions Kinobi and Kinobi Pro.

Apple enterprise management company Jamf is acquiring Mondada, the creator of Apple patch management solutions Kinobi and Kinobi Pro.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2020.

Jamf will describe how it will leverage Mondada’s technology in the near future, the company said in a statement.

Mondada is a five-person company, founded in 2009 and based in Melbourne, Australia. The company’s Kinobi patch management solutions already integrate with Jamf Pro, allowing organizations to extend Jamf Pro’s built-in patch management functionality to include all Mac applications within an environment, according to the statement.

Jamf Acquires Mondada: Executive Commentary

“Mondada built the Kinobi solution around Apple and Jamf because we believe in the differentiated power of Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform,” said Justin Clark, general manager and co-founder, Mondada. “We are confident that this unique technology will significantly expand and accelerate Jamf’s application lifecycle capabilities in the future.”

“We are excited to welcome Kinobi and the Mondada team to the Jamf family. Together, we will be able to save critical time for IT by streamlining the work required to maintain or update applications on macOS and provide additional visibility for compliance and compatibility while maintaining a seamless end-user experience,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf.

Apple macOS, iOS Management Software Market

The RMM (remote monitoring and management) software market for macOS and iOS has had a busy year. Recent milestones include: