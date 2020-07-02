Jamf IPO Filing: 10 Things for Investors, Apple Mac MSPs to Know

Jamf IPO filing's financial details. Plus initial public offering implications for MSPs that deliver Apple Mac, iPad & iPhone mobile device management (MDM).

Jamf, which develops mobile device management (MDM) software for Apple Macs, iPads and iPhones, has filed an SEC form to potentially launch an initial public offering (IPO). But what does a potential Jamf IPO mean for investors, Apple-focused MSPs, and the remote monitoring and management (RMM) software market?

Here are 10 things to keep in mind, according to ChannelE2E:

1. Flagship Products: Jamf’s software addresses workflow automation, device management, monitoring, security and compliance for Apple devices.

2. Partner Program: Jamf’s partner program focuses on resellers, solutions providers, integrators, MSPs, affiliates and consultants.

3. Rivals: Multiple companies now offer Apple-focused MDM and RMM software tools. Jamf rivals and alternatives include Apple’s recently acquired Fleetsmith; and upstarts such as Addigy and Kandji. Also, MSP-focused software companies in the SMB market increasingly offer some level of Apple monitoring capabilities. Key names to know include ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, NinjaRMM, SolarWinds MSP and Syncro MSP, among others.

4. IPO Financial Targets: Jamf is looking to raise anywhere from $100 million to $300 million, IPO Renaissance estimates.

5. Company Valuation: Jamf’s overall company valuation appears to be around $3 billion, according to a January 2020 Bloomberg report.

6. Financial Results – 2019: Jamf’s revenue was $204 million in 2019, up 39 percent from 2018. The company lost $32.6 million in 2019, a slight improvement from a $36.3 million loss in 2018.

7. Financial Results – Q1 2020: Revenue was $60.4 million, up 37 percent from the first quarter of 2018. The company lost $8.3 million in Q1 2020, a slight improvement from a $9 million loss in Q1 of 2019.

8. Customer Reach: Jamf has more than 40,000 customers across 100 countries. Key adopters include IBM, Salesforce and SAP.

9. Private Equity Ownership: Vista Equity Partners acquired Jamf in October 2017.

10. Key Sister Company – Datto: Vista Equity Partners also owns Datto – the MSP-focused technology provider. A successful Jamf IPO could provide important clues about if or how Datto will pursue an IPO later this year or perhaps in 2021.