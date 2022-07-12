iVision Acquires Microsoft Cloud Partner Plus+ Consulting

iVision's acquisition of Plus+ Consulting will bolster the company's strengths in the Microsoft cloud and cybersecurity services areas.

iVision has acquired Plus+ Consulting, a digital transformation consultancy specializing in Microsoft cloud and cybersecurity services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

iVision Acquires Plus+ Consulting

iVision, founded in 2004, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 253 employees listed on LinkedIn. iVision’s areas of expertise include infrastructure services, data center services, delivery assurance/project management, converged network solutions, managed IT services, consulting services, product procurement, cloud and security.

Plus+ Consulting, founded in 1999, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company has 110 employees listed on LinkedIn. Plus+ Consulting’s areas of expertise include business intelligence, cybersecurity, portals and collaboration, IT strategy, infrastructure, custom application development, PowerBI, Microsoft, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, IT staffing, and Microsoft Teams and Sharepoint.

iVision is continuing to invest heavily in two emerging technologies: security and cloud, the company said. In August of 2021, iVision acquired Carve Systems to strengthen clients’ cybersecurity postures. iVision’s acquisition of Plus+ will bolster the company’s strengths in the Microsoft cloud and cybersecurity services areas.

iVision Acquires Plus+: Executive Perspectives

David Degitz, CEO at iVision, commented on the news:

“Plus+ Consulting’s expertise and team are a tremendous addition to iVision. Their Microsoft and cybersecurity capabilities will strengthen our service capabilities for clients, and I’m excited to see our teams come together to better serve our clients, each other and our communities. Our cultures and people have a lot of alignment, and we’ll be able to reach new heights together. Additionally, having previously lived in Pennsylvania and spent time in Pittsburgh, it’s a special city with wonderful people. Establishing a market presence in Pittsburgh is a major milestone for iVision.”

Mark Husnick, CEO at Plus+ Consulting, added:

“As the IT industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial that Plus+ Consulting continues to evolve by capitalizing on opportunities to better serve our team and our clients. We have been considering growth opportunities for well over a year and coming together with iVision is a natural partnership. Teaming up with iVision, which has a larger services portfolio including an enterprise-level Managed Services business, expands our expertise and skillsets, all while maintaining our people-based company culture. We’re thrilled with this next step with iVision for our people and for our clients, and I’m personally excited to play a role in this next chapter.”

Steve Smith, founder at Plus+ Consulting, said: