IT Service Providers Seek Government Funds for SMB Cybersecurity Spending

IT service providers, led by ConnectWise IT Nation Evolve peer groups, calls for U.S. federal government to fund SMB technology & cybersecurity spending.

A group of IT service providers (ITSPs) is calling on the U.S. federal government to develop legislation that funds small and midsize business (SMB) technology spending.

The thesis: Without government assistance, many SMBs can’t afford IT services and cybersecurity services amid the coronavirus pandemic. And without those services in place, the United States will face a “weakening of the overall security position,” the ITSPs assert.

With those concerns in mind, an IT Nation Evolve peer group is calling on ITSPs to contact congressional leaders and senators immediately to:

“ask that in future COVID-19 related funding bills, funds be eligible to be utilized to pay for IT Services (including but not limited to cloud-based infrastructure, VoIP telephony, NOC monitoring, mobile device management, backup, and Cybersecurity services) in a way similar to how they can be used to pay for other necessary utilities.”

Potential Action Item: This IT Nation Evolve Link provides sample letters and other information that ITSPs can send to their senators and representatives. Well-known IT Nation leaders including Arlin Sorensen, Pete Sorensen and Brad Schow are driving the letter-writing campaign.

IT Nation Evolve is a peer group organization run by ConnectWise. Members include VARs, MSPs and technology solutions providers (TSPs) that share best practices across business, finance and technology processes.

Small Business Loans, Grants and Assistance

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown, small businesses have been scrambling to apply for various federal assistance. The Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has garnered most of the headlines, but many SMB owners have struggled to receive PPP dollars in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, technology vendors are introducing various financing, loan and grant programs to further assist channel partners.

Among the areas of concern: Companies with fewer than 500 employees typically have less than a month of cash reserves, according to a 2016 study by the JPMorgan Chase Institute.