ITsavvy Acquires Google Chromebook Partner TRA K-12
ITsavvy, a technology solutions provider, has acquired a Google Chromebook support partner focused on the K-12 education market. The deal involves Technology Resource Advisors (TRA) K-12 Computing Division of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number three that ChannelE2E has covered in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals & MSP acquisitions listed here.
The acquisition will allow ITsavvy to deliver end-to-end Device as a Service capabilities to the public and private sector clientele, the buyer said. Among the key areas of focus: Supporting Google Chrome devices. Indeed, the acquired K-12 business has “assisted with the device selection, deployment, and ongoing support for 1:1 Chromebook initiatives of many districts nationwide,” the buyer said.
About ITsavvy’s Business Focus
ITsavvy, founded in 2004, has multiple areas of expertise. On the one hand, the company is VAR that resells products. One the other hand, the company offers design and implementation services and client support. Focus areas include Security Solutions, Engineered Solutions, Managed Services, Cloud Solutions, and Unified Communications,
ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Illinois, with offices in Chicago; Wisconsin; Florida; New Jersey, California, Ohio and North Carolina. ITsavvy also has data centers in New Jersey and Illinois.
Note: TRA’s Managed IT Services practice was not part of the deal. That business, led by Jason Schmitt, will rebrand as Risetech Partners and focus on managed services in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area.
ITsavvy Acquires K-12 Technology Business: Executive Perspectives
Explaining the acquisition, ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said:
“The pandemic has changed how and where students learn and employees work – requiring devices to be deployed for remote use. The need for a holistic service to manage those remotely deployed devices has accelerated. TRA’s K-12 Computing division, and their associated ChromeCare Warranty platform, is the industry leading service in the K-12 education space. We look forward to the combination of both of our firms’ capabilities to serve our joint clients. We are excited to have the talented TRA K-12 Computing team join our firm, leveraging our mutual client-centric values and expertise to deliver a world-class experience for our clients.”
Added TRA CEO Jason Schmitt:
“With the rapid growth of our K-12 Computing division the past few years, it became clear to me that our clients would benefit greatly from access to deeper and broader technology offerings beyond the end user device. ITsavvy was the clear choice to fulfill this vision because of their robust technology stack and their exceptional track record of client satisfaction which is a result of their corporate values. TRA’s K-12 Computing clients and employees will benefit greatly from the power of ITsavvy.”
No Comments