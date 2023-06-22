ITOps M&A: Virtana Acquires OpsCruise to Improve Observability

IT operations management (ITOM) company Virtana has acquired cloud observability platform OpsCruise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Virtana Acquires OpsCruise for Cloud-Native Observability

Virtana, based in Palo Alto, California, was founded in 2008. The company has 144 employees listed on LinkedIn. Virtana’s areas of expertise include SaaS, AIOps, public cost optimization, hybrid cloud observability, multi-cloud observability, infrastructure performance monitoring, hybrid cloud management, multi-cloud management, cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud.

OpsCruise, based in Sunnyvale, California, was founded in 2018. OpsCruise was co-created by The Fabric, a Silicon Valley startup foundry focused on cloud and IoT infrastructure, and tech entrepreneurs Scott Fulton, Aloke Guha, and Shridhar Venkatraman. The company has 45 employees listed on LinkedIn. OpsCruise’s areas of expertise include Cloud, Applications, Performance, Operations, Assurance, SLA, AI, and ML.

With this acquisition, Virtana can leverage OpsCruise’s machine learning profiling capabilities to help users rapidly identify performance issues in Kubernetes and serverless cloud-native environments. These capabilities will enable MSPs, CSPs, ITOps and SRE teams to manage complex modern cloud environments more efficiently.

With OpsCruise, Virtana now supports Kubernetes deployments anywhere and automates anomaly detection to identify suspicious behaviors and data protection. The acquisition also enhances extensibility with improved support of a broad range of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings.

Virtana Acquires OpsCruise: Executive Insights

Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana, commented on the news:

“At Virtana, one of our core values is fostering customer obsession and innovation. Our team is committed to delivering the industry’s most robust hybrid cloud infrastructure monitoring and management solution, and the acquisition of OpsCruise augments that effort. The integration of OpsCruise into our portfolio was driven by our many conversations with IT leaders worldwide to understand their challenges and how Virtana can help address them.”

Scott Fulton, Founder & CEO of OpsCruise, added: