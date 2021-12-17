Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies Announce Joint Venture To Build SOC In Africa

ITC Secure (ITC) and technology dealer Cassava Technologies have entered into a joint venture to offer cybersecurity services across Africa.

by Ty Trumbull • Dec 17, 2021

London, England-based Microsoft partner ITC Secure (ITC) and technology dealer Cassava Technologies have entered into a joint venture to offer cybersecurity services across Africa.

The portfolio of services will be powered by Microsoft Azure cloud technologies.

The endeavor will take advantage of Cassava’s position as a pan-African technology leader. The companies will build a state-of-the-art security operations center (SOC) in Africa, though they did not name the country or region where construction will take place.

The joint venture will also enable faster on-the-ground response times, the sharing of cybersecurity best practices and a streamlined sharing of internal resources, according to the companies.

Accelerating Digital Transformation In Africa

Hardy Pemhiwa, CEO, Cassava Technologies

Andre Pienaar, chairman of the board, ITC Secure

Hardy Pemhiwa, the CEO of Cassava Technologies, commented:

“Digital transformation in Africa is accelerating the adoption of cloud services which is creating an urgent need to better protect users and business-critical data. Cassava Technologies footprint covering more than 15 countries in Africa, we are well-positioned to meet the growing needs of businesses and individuals and expand access to cybersecurity and other digital services. We look forward to bringing ITC’s world-class cyber expertise, coupled with Microsoft’s industry-leading technology, to build Africa’s digital future.”

Andre Pienaar, chairman of the board, ITC Secure, said:

“The strategic partnership between ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies, as a pan-African technology leader, will bring Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud security solutions to the African market to drive the growth of the technology sector and innovation across Africa.”

Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman, ITC Secure USA, added:

“The combination of ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies will help guide us to the future while addressing the growing needs of individuals and organizations in the African market for a secure digital world, built on the best solutions and delivered by the best experts.”

