ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies Announce Joint Venture To Build SOC In Africa

London, England-based Microsoft partner ITC Secure (ITC) and technology dealer Cassava Technologies have entered into a joint venture to offer cybersecurity services across Africa.

The portfolio of services will be powered by Microsoft Azure cloud technologies.

The endeavor will take advantage of Cassava’s position as a pan-African technology leader. The companies will build a state-of-the-art security operations center (SOC) in Africa, though they did not name the country or region where construction will take place.

The joint venture will also enable faster on-the-ground response times, the sharing of cybersecurity best practices and a streamlined sharing of internal resources, according to the companies.

Accelerating Digital Transformation In Africa

Hardy Pemhiwa, the CEO of Cassava Technologies, commented:

“Digital transformation in Africa is accelerating the adoption of cloud services which is creating an urgent need to better protect users and business-critical data. Cassava Technologies footprint covering more than 15 countries in Africa, we are well-positioned to meet the growing needs of businesses and individuals and expand access to cybersecurity and other digital services. We look forward to bringing ITC’s world-class cyber expertise, coupled with Microsoft’s industry-leading technology, to build Africa’s digital future.”

Andre Pienaar, chairman of the board, ITC Secure, said:

“The strategic partnership between ITC Secure and Cassava Technologies, as a pan-African technology leader, will bring Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud security solutions to the African market to drive the growth of the technology sector and innovation across Africa.”

Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman, ITC Secure USA, added: