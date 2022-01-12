Motion Recruitment Partners Buys DevSecOps IT Staffing Company Matrix Resources

Motion Recruitment Partners, backed by private equity firm Littlejohn & Co., has acquired Matrix Resources, an IT staffing company focused on Agile & DevSecOps consulting, and telecom managed services talent. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Motion Recruitment Partners Acquires

Motion Recruitment Partners, armed with Matrix Resources, will rank in the Top 15 of IT staffing providers in the U.S. and operate out of 22 sales markets, the buyer indicated.

Motion Recruitment’s IT Talent services span contract, direct hire, statement of work and managed solutions for North America clientele. Areas of expertise include Software, Mobile, Data, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Product + UX and Functional.

In a prepared statement about deal, Motion Recruitment Partners CEO Beth Gilfeather said:

“This is as ideal a fit as it gets with the incredibly complementary footprint, account portfolio, and functional competencies within both of these established leaders in the IT Staffing & Managed Solutions space. Even more importantly, the cultural match and growth vision are all extremely well-aligned amongst the two leadership teams. We are ready to partner on our bright future together.”

Added Gary Wood, CEO of Matrix Resources:

“This move combines the strengths of two incredible companies to provide even more exceptional service to our clients and consultants. Together, we’re poised to continue increasing market share. We are looking forward to leveraging some of Motion’s unique strategies in specialized, multi-tiered recruiting for high demand tech disciplines. These new concepts, along with our deep and proven processes, will be a winning combination.”

Concluded Drew Greenwood, managing director of Littlejohn & Co.:

“We are thrilled to support the entire Management team as they continue to build a leading talent solutions provider in the IT and professional sectors.”

IT Staffing Mergers and Acquisitions

