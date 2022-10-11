MSP M&A: IT Solutions Acquires CHIPS Technology

Philadelphia-based MSP buys Long Island, New York-based managed IT services provider (MSP). IT Solutions has acquired five MSPs to date.

IT Solutions has acquired CHIPS Technology Group for an undisclosed sum.

IT Solutions Acquires CHIPS Technology

IT Solutions, founded in 1994, is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The company has 247 employees listed on LinkedIn. IT Solutions’ areas of expertise include managed IT services, business continuity, application and web development, business intelligence, cloud computing, healthcare IT, legal IT, help desk support, project management, strategic planning, data protection, Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, security, compliance, FileMaker, Microsoft 365 and nonprofit IT.

CHIPS Technology Group, founded in 1993, is based in Syosset, New York. The company has 50 employees listed on LinkedIn. CHIPS’ areas of expertise include cloud computing, managed services, unified communications, business productivity solutions, digital transformation, innovation, collaboration, analytics, mobility, automation, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, training, collaboration and Ring Central.

The acquisition expands IT Solutions’ footprint to the Long Island and New York metro region, the company said.

IT Solutions is an employee-owned business and one of the largest MSPs based in the region. This is the company’s fifth and largest acquisition, and its second since becoming a 100 percent employee-owned business in 2012, IT Solutions says. In August 2019, IT Solutions acquired SecurElement Infrastructure Solutions, a managed IT services provider (MSP) of Malvern, Pennsylvania.

The deal will allow the firm to leverage CHIPS’ expertise in security and compliance while leadership continues with its expansion plans in the east region, according to the company.

IT Solutions Acquires CHIPS: Security & Compliance Expansion

Garrett Graney, CEO, IT Solutions, commented:

“We are excited about the opportunities available in the business epicenter of New York. CHIPS’ team of security and compliance-focused professionals, who possess unique expertise implementing and managing today’s most critical business safeguards, will deliver quantifiable, added value to our combined client base. IT Solutions’ scale will enable this team to grow further as we provide our proven services to more clients.”

Evan Leonard, president, CHIPS, said: