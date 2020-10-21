IT Services Acquisition: Repeat Business Systems Acquires Databranch

Office technology and IT services company Repeat Business Systems has acquired Olean, New York’s Databranch for an undisclosed sum.

This deal marks Repeat Business’s thirteenth acquisition since it was founded in 1987. Headquartered in Albany, New York, Repeat Business sells office equipment, hardware, software, and IT services. The firm has additional offices in Westmoreland, New York.

Databranch Company Background

Databranch was founded in 1985. The company focuses on IT security and remote monitoring and management. The company generates $2.5 million in annual revenue and is projecting 30 percent growth next year which, according to Repeat, is in large part thanks to the pandemic and an increasing interest in remote work solutions.

Databranch’s twelve employees will join Repeat Business Systems, bringing that company’s total headcount to 100 people. Databranch has customers around the United States and the rest of the world, according to Repeat.