IT Services M&A: Acrisure Acquires Homefield IT

Fintech Acrisure has acquired Homefield IT for an undisclosed amount. Acrisure operates a top-10 global insurance broker and the largest independent real estate services company in the United States.

This is technology M&A deal number 949 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Acrisure is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company has 1,371 employees listed on LinkedIn. Acrisure’s areas of expertise include Commercial Property and Casualty, Risk Management, Loss and Claims Management, Employee Benefits, Professional Employer Organization, Human Resource Outsourcing, Surety, Voluntary Benefits, Personal Lines, Third Party Administrator, Industry Niches and Expertise, Cyber Security, Asset Management, Real Estate, Title Insurance, and Cyber Risk.

Homefield IT, founded in 2011, is based in New York City. The company has 45 employees listed on LinkedIn. Homefield IT’s areas of expertise include Managed Services, Business Continuity Planning, Cloud Services, VoIP, Virtualization, Email & Spam Protection, and more.

Homefield IT will be rolled into Acrisure’s Cyber Services division, the company said. The division has recently added several Managed Service Providers as partners to bolster its products, services, and capabilities to support complete cybersecurity protection and IT operational efficiency.

Homefield IT’s senior management will remain in place, including Alexander Stavdal, Executive Vice President of Strategy, and Jackie Oliva, Executive Vice President of Operations, the company said.

Acrisure Acquires Homefield IT: Leadership Insight

Greg Williams, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Acrisure, commented:

“The vast majority of Acrisure’s clients are small to mid-size businesses. Unfortunately, these companies are increasingly at risk of a cyberattack. We are determined to use our expertise and technology capabilities to solve this risk for clients. I’m pleased to welcome Homefield IT as a Partner to further bolster our capabilities and solution.”

Joseph Rabinowitz, co-founder, Homefield IT, said:

“Our success is a result of the most passionate team in the industry, consistently focused on delivering uncompromising service to our clients. Acrisure’s reputation and resources will extend our reach and provide greater opportunity and value to our incredible employees, customers, and partners alike.”

Bill Meara, president, Acrisure Cyber Services, added: