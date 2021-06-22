IT Nation Secure 2021: MSP Cybersecurity Strategy Updates Surface

How are MSPs navigating the cybersecurity market? The latest answers are emerging this week at IT Nation Secure 2021 conference in Orlando, Florida.

The event, hosted by ConnectWise, has generated multiple updates for MSPs and technology solutions providers (TSPs) that are seeking to protect their own businesses while also mitigating risk for end-customers.

Among the key developments at the conference to note so far:

7. Talent: ConnectWise has hired Forcepoint and Sophos veteran Raffael Marty as senior vice president of product management for cybersecurity. Marty will be responsible for developing ConnectWise’s cybersecurity strategy aligned with partner needs. This includes leading the cybersecurity pillar of the ConnectWise Platform, strategic partnerships, investments, and related ventures, ConnectWise says.

6. Research – SMB Security Opportunities for MSPs: A new report from Vanson Bourne and commissioned by ConnectWise outlines key SMB security challenges and opportunities for MSPs.

5. Research – SaaS Security and MSPs: The first SASI (SaaS Application Security Insights) research report from SaaS Alerts was timed to surface during the conference. The SASI research report contains key data points describing how hackers typically attack SaaS applications like Microsoft 365, and how MSPs are building business practices to mitigate such attacks.

4. CMMC Compliance for MSPs: CMMC is short for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification — which requires roughly 300,000 defense industrial base (DIB) contractors to improve their security in order to earn contracts with the U.S. federal government. A startup called Prescott, led by MSP veteran Jeff Farr, is at the conference promoting CMMC compliance strategies for MSPs.

3. Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): ConnectWise unveiled a Recover Complete BDR dashboard a few days before the event. The goal: Integrate third-party BDR systems into the dashboard, thereby providing MSPs with a single pane of glass to manage multiple BDR vendor systems. The dashboard’s first partner is Acronis. We’ll be watching to see if more integrations surface.

2. SOC and SIEM for MSPs: The event surfaces roughly seven months after ConnectWise acquired Perch Security and StratoZen for SOC (security operations center) and SIEM (security information and event management) services. So listen closely for product and service updates in those areas.

1. More News: Got info to share? Email me the details: Joe@AfterNines.com. Stay tuned for ongoing updates to this blog.