IT Glue Gains Kaseya Software Integrations for MSP Workflow Automation

IT Glue , an MSP and IT documentation software platform owned by Kaseya, has introduced new integrations with various Kaseya software platforms. The integrations are part of Kaseya’s overall workflow automation strategy for MSPs and IT departments.

The latest IT Glue integrations, according to the company, address such areas as:

Professional Services Automation (PSA): Technicians can now address Kaseya BMS tickets directly within IT Glue. Kaseya BMS competes against such entrenched rivals as ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask.

Archive Assets: Users can archive configurations, passwords and more within IT Glue.

Business Management Via Mobile Devices: IT Glue now integrates with Kaseya Fusion. The fusion mobile app capabilities how span Kaseya's RMM (remote monitoring and management), PSA and IT documentation capabilities.

Virtual Network Documentation: IT Glue user gain "greater visibility into virtual networks so they can identify virtual machines and their hosts to automate the documentation of all virtual network machines." This involves an enhancement to the Network Glue feature that IT Glue unveiled in May 2019.

Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) reports: By integrating Unitrends MSP and IT Glue, MSPs can now produce on-demand PDF reports of their configuration backup coverage for Unitrends. The Unitrends platform competes with multiple BDR and data protection platforms in the MSP market.

MyGlue Help Center: This is a new shared knowledge base for MSPs and their MyGlue customers.

The IT Glue enhancements and integrations surfaced during the company’s GlueX 2020 virtual conference.

IT Glue, Kaseya and the Bigger Picture for MSPs

Kaseya has acquired at least eight software companies since Fred Voccola was named CEO in July 2015. Of the M&A deals, IT Glue likely ranks among the most successful according to revenue-related market chatter that ChannelE2E has heard from time to time.

Still, multiple rivals offer IT Glue alternatives. Key names to know include Atlassian Confluence, BizDox, ConnectWise IT Boost, and SolarWinds MSP Passportal, among others.

Back at Kaseya, IT Glue is only one piece of a larger MSP and IT management software strategy that may eventually lead to an IPO (initial public offering).

Kaseya Software Integrations

To speed integrations across acquired products, Kaseya has built an underlying software architecture that features an integration hub, Voccola says.

Instead of integrating dozens of software products to one another in a daisy chain approach, the integration hub is more of shared approach for the company’s products. Each time Kaseya acquires or develops a new product, it can leverage the software hub for fast, repeatable integrations across multiple products, Voccola told ChannelE2E in August 2020.