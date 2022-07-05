IT Consulting M&A: Deloitte Canada Acquires Striven

Deloitte Canada is acquiring Striven Consulting, a boutique technology testing and quality engineering firm near Vancouver. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IT Project Management for Vertical Markets

Striven, founded in 2014, is based in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. The company has 20 employees listed on LinkedIn. The IT consulting firm specializes in quality assurance, project management & technology delivery services. Key vertical market focus areas include Tier 1 Telecoms, Government, Retail, Insurance, Healthcare and FinTech, the seller’s website indicates.

Striven Consulting will tuck into Deloitte’s Consulting practice in Canada, becoming part of the Systems Engineering offering.

Deloitte Canada has been busy on the M&A front. Earlier acquisitions include AE Cloud Consultants, an Oracle NetSuite and Celigo partner based in Montreal.

Deloitte Canada Acquires Striven: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Striven deal, Deloitte Canada CEO Anthony Viel said:

“Don’t let Striven’s title as a boutique consultancy firm fool you. The in-depth capabilities they’re bringing to the firm, along with a plethora of experience in technology consulting, are monumental. In terms of testing and quality engineering, Striven’s team will be of special value for those organizations, large and small, looking to take on large transformation projects, and we’re excited to help and inspire our clients every step of the way.”

Added Yasmine Roulleau, CEO of Striven Consulting:

“Having built a solid working relationship with Deloitte in the past, we’re especially excited to be joining the firm. We look forward to combining our agile, customer-first approach with the sheer magnitude of Deloitte’s network and offerings. Together, we’ll ensure our clients remain competitive by helping them tackle today’s most complex business challenges.”

Deloitte has roughly 330,000 employees worldwide, and 11,000 employees in Canada.