IT By Design Partners With MSPbots to Bolster Team GPS Platform

IT By Design announced a new partnership that will see its Team GPS platform integrated with MSPbots.

The integration will provide a centralized system to manage data, communicate expectations clearly, and help hold team members accountable, according to the company. MSPs will be able to identify potential issues before they become major problems and take actionable steps to create a better experience for employees and customers, IT By Design said.

Prior to the integration, such data gathering had been largely manual and time-consuming.

By integrating with MSPbots, Team GPS taps the Chicago-based company’s expertise in creating and deploying bots that simplify administrative tasks, shorten processes, and convert data into actionable items so MSPs can devote more of their resources to creative solutions. Among the programs that MSPbots connects to is the popular ConnectWise PSA (professional service automation) solution used by many MSPs.

IT By Design Partners With MSPbots: Executive Insight

Daniel Wang, founder and CEO, MSPbots, commented:

“As an IT and managed service provider themselves for two decades, IT By Design thoroughly understands MSP business models and how to improve them. Integration with MSPbots further advances their commitment to giving MSPs the tools and resources to optimize finding, retaining and developing talent for better profits and more stable business practices.”

Sunny Kaila, CEO, IT By Design, said: