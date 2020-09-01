IT By Design Launches Multiple Services To Help MSPs

IT By Design, which provides NOC, help desk and talent services to MSPs, unveils multiple offerings to help MSPs accelerate their businesses.

IT By Design (ITBD), a master MSP that provides network operations center (NOC), help desk and other IT services to MSPs, is expanding its portfolio of solutions for partners.

During the company’s virtual conference – called Build IT MSP – the firm this week unveiled multiple services to help MSPs further accelerate their businesses.

The new offerings include:

Build IT University : This is an MSP-focused online education community. The three-tier membership-based community provides curated, MSP-specific content with new educational offerings each week. Resources such as webinars, blogs, infographics, white papers and more are included within nine essential MSP business success topic areas, the company said.

: This is an MSP-focused online education community. The three-tier membership-based community provides curated, MSP-specific content with new educational offerings each week. Resources such as webinars, blogs, infographics, white papers and more are included within nine essential MSP business success topic areas, the company said. MSP Compass: This virtual chief information officer (CIO) service is designed to help businesses serve their customers while increasing the MSP’s overall value. The service helps companies build a technology blueprint to help drive key business and revenue outcomes over a period of three to five years, according to ITBD.

This virtual chief information officer (CIO) service is designed to help businesses serve their customers while increasing the MSP’s overall value. The service helps companies build a technology blueprint to help drive key business and revenue outcomes over a period of three to five years, according to ITBD. Build IT Peer Groups: This program revolves around monthly group calls, which will include live classroom learning, virtual CIO advice, quarterly one-on-one coaching calls with industry experts, and access to the full breadth of the Build IT U content and resources, the company announced. Peer groups will be available for each key role within an MSP business—not just the CEO, but also marketing, finance, HR and more, IT By Design said.

This program revolves around monthly group calls, which will include live classroom learning, virtual CIO advice, quarterly one-on-one coaching calls with industry experts, and access to the full breadth of the Build IT U content and resources, the company announced. Peer groups will be available for each key role within an MSP business—not just the CEO, but also marketing, finance, HR and more, IT By Design said. One-Stop NOC: This is an option for those MSPs that aren’t interested in managing their own RMM tool. Those companies will gain access to ITBD’s RMM service offering as part of the firm’s outsourced NOC service. Partners will soon be able to choose between NOC support in their chosen RMM tool or ITBD’s One-Stop NOC.

This is an option for those MSPs that aren’t interested in managing their own RMM tool. Those companies will gain access to ITBD’s RMM service offering as part of the firm’s outsourced NOC service. Partners will soon be able to choose between NOC support in their chosen RMM tool or ITBD’s One-Stop NOC. Team GPS: This software solution is built to help MSPs “visualize the steps they need to take to empower employee engagement and align team performance with higher customer satisfaction and retention,” according to ITBD. The offering was built around ITBD’s history in talent and performance management, cultural engagement and customer satisfaction, the company said.

The Rollout

Build IT Peer Groups, One-Stop NOC, and Team GPS will all be available before the end of 2020, while Built IT U and MSP Compass are already available to customers, ITBD announced.

Sunny Kaila, CEO, IT By Design, commented on the announcements:

“When you are part of an industry that moves as quickly as managed services and technology, you have to be committed to constant innovation. We solicit feedback from our partners nonstop to help us understand where we can deliver additional value and help our partners grow. Each of these initiatives is tied directly to the challenges faced by our peers.”

Anecdotal evidence suggests IT By Design serves a growing base of MSPs. But there are rivals in the market. Additional names to know include Benchmark 365, ConnectWise Assist (formerly Continuum), GMS Live Expert, Inbay, Kaseya NOC Services and Live Virtual Help Desk, among others.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.