Podcast: IT By Design CEO Sunny Kaila
Sunny Kaila, CEO of IT By Design, describes how MSPs can solve talent gaps for cybersecurity, cloud services, NOC capabilities and more.
Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is Sunny Kaila, CEO of IT By Design — which offers talent solutions to MSPs. Kaila explains IT By Design’s history and focus. He describes how the company fills cybersecurity, cloud and other talent gaps for MSPs. And he previews the Build IT Live 2021 conference for MSPs.
Podcast: Listen Here….
The podcast covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions.
- 0:44 – The original inspiration for IT By Design.
- 2:40 – How IT By Design solves the talent challenge and fills NOC (network operations center) needs for MSPs.
- 5:00 – A closer look at how to overcome cyber, cloud and NOC tech talent challenges.
- 8:20 – Aligning virtual, remote talent from IT By Design with your MSP business.
- 9:54 – How the one-stop NOC model supports multiple RMM (remote monitoring and management) platforms.
- 10:50 – How MSPs can tap a dedicated team of engineers for specific technology needs.
- 13:15 – Specific cloud and cybersecurity services where IT By Design can assist MSPs.
- 16:16 – How the coronavirus pandemic influenced IT By Design and the company’s MSP partners — and related remote IT services.
- 20:27 – Preview – The Build IT Live 2021 conference for MSPs. What to expect from August event in New York.
- 23:10 – A new approach to MSP peer groups, and associated scholarships for MSPs.
- 25:46 – How MSPs can engage with IT By Design.
- 27:10 – Conclusion.
