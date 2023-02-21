ISV M&A: Element 84 Acquires Azavea

Element 84 has acquired independent software development company Azavea. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Element 84 Acquires Azavea

Element 84, founded in 2010, is based in Alexandria, Virginia. The company has 53 employees listed on LinkedIn. Element84’s areas of expertise include Agile software development, mobile development, Clojure, usability, UI/UX, visual design, user experience, cloud computing, earth science, DevOps, geospatial, React, JavaScript, AWS and Azure.

Azavea, founded in 2001, is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company has 42 employees listed on LinkedIn. Azavea’s areas of expertise include GIS, web-based software, software development, spatial analysis, cloud computing, web services, open source, and machine learning.

Both companies work within the GIS space, working to process, visualize and analyze geospatial and Earth observation data, the companies said in a statement. Through the acquisition, the companies will work under one entity, Element 84, but they will maintain Azavea’s Philly headquarters as its headquarters, according to the statement.

The companies’ technologists work in cloud-native geospatial software engineering, machine learning, data analysis, project management and UX design. The merged entity will stand at a headcount of just over 100 people, and existing leadership will be integrated into the new team; Robert Cheetham, currently Azavea’s CEO, will become chief strategy officer of the combined organization, according to the public statement.