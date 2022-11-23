IoT Security M&A: Secure-IC Acquires Silex Insight

Secure-IC, a provider of embedded system security, has acquired Silex Insight. The deal will help device makers and OEMs to build devices that are secure by design, the buyer said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Secure-IC, founded in 2010, is based in Rennes, France. The company has 109 employees listed on LinkedIn. Secure-IC’s security technology is embedded in “hundreds of millions of electronic chips for smartphones, laptops, automobiles, smart meters, cloud servers and more,” the company said.

Silex Insight, founded in 1991, is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, France. The company’s cloud-based platform allows customers to secure and manage their fleet of devices from the cloud and be provided with added-value security services, as well as compliance to standards.”

In a prepared statement about the M&A deal, Secure-IC CEO Hassan Triqui said:

“Secure-IC continues to invest heavily in security and by leveraging Silex Insight’s knowledge, solutions, and people, we know we retain best-in-class security for our customers. We expect to help them achieve market success with a complete embedded security offer, including lifecycle management. The combination of Secure-IC and Silex Insight is going to bring a unique high assurance security level to the market. Our mission is to provide our customers with solutions which perfectly fit their requirements, and offer outstanding quality, so that it is easy to implement right through to tape-out and beyond.”

Added Michel Van Maercke, CEO of Silex Insight: