Invarosoft Launches ITControlPanel for MSP Help Desk Security, Automation

Invarosoft launches ITControlPanel, a desktop app that seeks to improve MSP communications, help desk security and IT support automation.

by Joe Panettieri • Dec 2, 2020

Invarosoft has launched ITControlPanel, a desktop app that seeks to further automate and safeguard MSP (managed IT services provider) businesses.

ITControlPanel integrates with professional services automation (PSA) software and supports:

  • Live Chat capabilities for out-bound and in-bound communications;
  • Identity security;
  • Two-factor authentication (2FA) messaging;
  • Push messaging; and
  • Fast ticket logging.

Invarosoft’s goal is to “improve communication, help desk security and increase productivity.”

This video provides more details:

Here’s some more background on Invarosoft’s business history and focus, based on earlier ChannelE2E reporting.

