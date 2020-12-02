Invarosoft Launches ITControlPanel for MSP Help Desk Security, Automation

Invarosoft launches ITControlPanel, a desktop app that seeks to improve MSP communications, help desk security and IT support automation.

Invarosoft has launched ITControlPanel, a desktop app that seeks to further automate and safeguard MSP (managed IT services provider) businesses.

ITControlPanel integrates with professional services automation (PSA) software and supports:

Live Chat capabilities for out-bound and in-bound communications;

Identity security;

Two-factor authentication (2FA) messaging;

Push messaging; and

Fast ticket logging.

Invarosoft’s goal is to “improve communication, help desk security and increase productivity.”

This video provides more details:

Here’s some more background on Invarosoft’s business history and focus, based on earlier ChannelE2E reporting.