Invarosoft Launches ITControlPanel for MSP Help Desk Security, Automation
Invarosoft launches ITControlPanel, a desktop app that seeks to improve MSP communications, help desk security and IT support automation.
Invarosoft has launched ITControlPanel, a desktop app that seeks to further automate and safeguard MSP (managed IT services provider) businesses.
ITControlPanel integrates with professional services automation (PSA) software and supports:
- Live Chat capabilities for out-bound and in-bound communications;
- Identity security;
- Two-factor authentication (2FA) messaging;
- Push messaging; and
- Fast ticket logging.
Invarosoft’s goal is to “improve communication, help desk security and increase productivity.”
This video provides more details:
Here’s some more background on Invarosoft’s business history and focus, based on earlier ChannelE2E reporting.
