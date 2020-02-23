Intuit may acquire Credit Karma, a report says. Small business owners & entrepreneurs would gain more personal finance, credit & wealth building software tools.

Intuit may acquire personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc. for about $7 billion in cash and stock, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Intuit is schedule to report Q2 financial results on Monday, February 24. We’ll be watching to see if a buyout of Credit Karma deal materializes during or ahead of the earnings announcement.

Thousands of small IT service providers leverage Intuit’s financial and business software. Acquiring Credit Karma would potentially allow those small business owners to better track, build and manage toward their personal financial goals.

Credit Karma is privately held. The company’s venture capital and private equity backers include Silver Lake and Ribbit Capital.

Intuit Acquiring Credit Karma?: Company Backgrounds

Credit Karma, founded in 2007, is a consumer technology company with more than 100 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada — including almost half of all U.S. millennials, the company says. In addition to offering free credit scores, the platform allows members to track their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, and shop for loans. The platform also offer high-yield savings accounts through a bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC.

By contrast, Intuit’s software and cloud services portfolio includes Quicken for bookkeeping, Mint for online budgeting, and TurboTax for tax preparation.

Still, there may be some product and service overlap — particularly the free Credit Karma Tax, which may overlap with Intuit TurboTax.

Intuit Business Evolution

Like many small business and consumer software providers, Intuit has largely evolve d toward SaaS-oriented cloud subscription services.

The business evolution included a CEO transition. Long-time leader Brad Smith stepped down at the end of December 2018, transitioning the CEO post to Sasan Goodarzi. Earlier, Goodarzi was executive VP and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group.

For its Q1 of fiscal 2020, which ended October 31, 2019:

Total revenue to $1.2 billion, up 15 percent.

Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 15 percent to $1.0 billion.

Small Business Online Ecosystem revenue by 35 percent.

Consumer Group revenue by 11 percent to $100 million.

We’ll share Q2 fiscal 2020 results when they are announced on February 24. And we’ll potentially update this piece with any new info about the rumored Credit Karma acquisition at that time.