Alphabet-Owned Intrinsic Acquires Robots-as-a-Service Company Vicarious

Intrinsic, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, has acquired Vicarious for robots-as-a-service (RaaS) capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vicarious describes its offering as “a turnkey robotics solutions integrator using AI to automate tasks too complex and versatile for traditional automation.” The company was founded in 2010 and since then has raised $250 million from investors like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Samsung.

Vicarious CEO Scott Phoenix and a team of Vicarious engineers, roboticists, and business professionals will join Intrinsic, the company said. Additionally, a smaller team from Vicarious will join DeepMind’s research team alongside Vicarious CTO, Dileep George, an accomplished AI and neuroscience researcher, according to Intrinsic.

Intrinsic Acquires Vicarious: Executive Insight

Wendy Tan White, CEO, Intrinsic, commented:

“For more than a decade, Vicarious has been pushing the boundaries of intelligent robotics and AI across multiple industries with visionary customers, building an interdisciplinary team and unique culture in the process. We believe that combining our efforts will help us solve industry problems faster and accelerate our shared mission.”

About Intrinsic

Intrinsic has remained relatively quiet since launching as it has worked to create various technology pilots alongside a handful of manufacturing firms. There was little indication from the company how this acquisition would change that, though Tan-White said the company would share more news “in the coming months.”