MSP M&A: IntraSystems Acquires RTM Communications of New Hampshire

IntraSystems has acquired RTM Communications for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 941 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

IntraSystems is a portfolio company of ACCSCIENT. The company was founded in 1996, is based in Braintree, Massachusetts, and has 40 employees listed on LinkedIn. IntraSystems’ areas of expertise include virtualization services, IntraWatch managed services, desktop-as-a-service, wireless networks, healthcare solutions, project management, secure Office365, IntraCloud Exchange, security, cybersecurity assessments and Microsoft Solutions.

RTM Communications, founded in 1999, is based in Bedford, New Hampshire. The company has 59 employees listed on LinkedIn. RTM Communications’ areas of expertise include cybersecurity, risk assessment, disaster recovery, business continuity, wide-area communications and computer services for small to medium-sized businesses. The company is partnered with HP, VMWare, Microsoft, Cisco, NetApp, among others.

The acquisition will expand IntraSystems’ geographic reach in the Northeast and enhance company offerings and resources, particularly in the areas of managed services and cybersecurity, according to the company.

IntraSystems Acquires RTM Communications: Leadership Insight

Paul E. Kunze, CEO, IntraSystems, commented:

“I have known RTM Communications and its leadership team for many years and am excited about what we can now provide to our clients as a combined company.”

Sean Powers, managing director, RTM Communications, said:

“Being part of a larger family of companies will allow RTM to deliver increased capabilities and value to our growing client base.”

Sravan Vellanki, chairman, ACCSCIENT, added:

“The inclusion of RTM Communications to the IntraSystems and ACCSCIENT family strengthens our digital transformation capabilities and our leadership.”

About ACCSCIENT

ACCSCIENT, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a portfolio of globally based companies that provides services, solutions, and expertise in domains such as automation, cybersecurity, service management, ERP, cloud and modern application development.

In December 2021, ACCSCIENT acquired IntraSystems. This acquisition has enabled IntraSystems to expand its current suite of IT, cybersecurity and cloud services to a national audience, according to the company.