InterVision Deepens Microsoft, AWS Technical Capabilities With Virtuosity Consulting Buy

Strategic service provider InterVision, backed by MidOcean Partners, has acquired Virtuosity Consulting, a global technology firm specializing in digital transformation services and a Microsoft and AWS partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

InterVision Acquires Virtuosity Consulting

The acquisition of Virtuosity is part of InterVision’s strategy to expand territory, grow technical depth and add more services offerings for customers, according to InterVision.

InterVision was founded in 1993 and has 14 offices and more than 450 employees across the United States, servicing more than 1,500 clients from coast to coast, the company said. The company bills itself as a strategic services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations, InterVision said.

Virtuosity is a global technology services and consulting firm and a Microsoft and AWS partner. The firm specializes in digital transformation for enterprises with focus areas in business and process automation, software engineering, system integration, Web3.0 technologies and digital intelligence, according to Virtuosity. The firm has locations throughout North America as well as development and support centers in Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore, India.

Leadership Insight

Jonathan Lerner, president and CEO of InterVision, commented on the news:

“Virtuosity’s experience with top-tier hyperscalers, adds valuable services focused on business and process automation, software engineering, system integration, Web 3.0 technologies, and digital intelligence, to our already well-established IT consulting and professional services portfolio. This strategic acquisition accelerates our plan to provide greater value to our customers and prospects. With the acquisition of Virtuosity, InterVision is even better equipped to provide greater value to enterprises along their innovation journeys.”

Brent Lazarenko, managing partner at Virtuosity Consulting, added:

“Virtuosity is excited to be part of InterVision’s continuing quest to innovate with the best in the industry to bring big-time technology solutions and services to our customers. This partnership elevates the already renowned InterVision brand as a recognized leader in the managed services space by bringing a combination of disruptive agility, a 24-hour development capability, and a platform for launching InterVision into the Web3.0 evolution.”

InterVision’s M&A Activity

InterVision was acquired in 2020 by MidOcean Partners, which owns a majority stake in the company. Other primary shareholders include Huron Capital and members of management. Over the last five years, InterVision has acquired a number of other firms to expand its territory and its portfolio of offerings:

October 2019: Fortis Networks for professional services and IT consulting. September 2019: SeyVu for analytics, artificial intelligence & machine learning consulting. September 2018: InterVision acquired Infiniti for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure expertise. March 2018: InterVision acquired Bluelock for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). December 2017: InterVision acquired Independent Technology Group (ITG), an integrator of networking, storage and security solutions June 2017: InterVision merged with Netelligent Corp., a provider of Hybrid IT solutions.

Meanwhile, MidOcean partners has experience in the IT solutions provider market. The company owned and then sold government solutions provider System One to Thomas H. Lee Partners.