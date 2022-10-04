Interpublic Group Acquires Salesforce Cloud CRM Consultancy RafterOne

Interpublic Group (IPG) has acquired RafterOne, which provides multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Interpublic Group, founded in 1930, is based in New York, New York. The company has 27,164 employees listed on LinkedIn. IPG’s areas of expertise include advertising, marketing and public relations.

RafterOne, founded in 1994, is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company has 510 employees listed on LinkedIn. RafterOne’s areas of expertise include Salesforce Commerce Cloud implementation, Salesforce implementation, Salesforce Service Cloud implementation, managed services, digital marketing, experience design, CMS, strategic planning, Salesforce Field Service, Salesforce integration, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, EPIServer, LINK Cartridge System and system integration.

The acquisition elevates IPG’s Salesforce capabilities and expands the company’s market opportunity, IPG said. RafterOne will join IPG’s roster of agency brands and align with MRM, IPG’s digital-first customer experience and commerce agency, the company said.

IPG Acquires RafterOne: Executive Insight

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, IPG, commented:

“Our clients are looking for partners that help them adapt strategies and find new ways to interact with customers across physical and digital environments. Salesforce has become a priority platform for marketers to thrive in the digital economy and RafterOne delivers highly personalized content that engages and converts in a measurable, precise and repeatable way. RafterOne has created a team that values collaboration and accountability. In our work with them to date, we’ve found that our cultures are very complementary, and we are excited to have them bring their specialized Salesforce capabilities for commerce, service, data, marketing, and customer experience to our clients and agencies across the group.”

Erik Dodier, co-founder & CEO, RafterOne, said:

“The combination of RafterOne and IPG’s capabilities offers a powerful and compelling solution, one that will make it easier than ever before for brands to create connected experiences for both B2B and B2C audiences across all channels, devices and geographies. We have already had success working collaboratively with MRM, a customer experience and commerce agency inside IPG, and we feel there is much more opportunity to continue to work together to support all our clients.”

Kate MacNevin, global chairwoman & CEO, MRM, added:

“RafterOne brings an incredibly talented and specialized team into the IPG network, allowing us to deliver creative that works smarter for our clients and delivers against our promise to build meaningful relationships through innovation. This team has reimagined how we connect with audiences and ultimately deliver for clients. In combination with the work we do across our network, this positions us to drive industry-leading innovation.”

Salesforce M&A Activity

Growth in e-commerce accelerated during the pandemic, and indicators suggest that e-commerce will continue to grow, increasing from $3.3 trillion today to $5.4 trillion in 2026 according to Euromonitor.

M&A activity within the Salesforce ecosystem has moved in tandem, with Salesforce partners making attractive acquisition targets. ChannelE2E maintains a list of M&A moves within the ecosystem that is updated regularly.