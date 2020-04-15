Global Service Provider Intelsat Seeks Bankruptcy Loan: Report

Intelsat, a global satellite communications company with SD-WAN and mobile managed services capabilities, is facing potential bankruptcy, Bloomberg reports. The service provider had hoped to boost revenues and profits by selling airwave licenses for 5G wireless networks — but that effort has so far fallen short, Fortune notes.

Still, Intelsat has a plan to emerge as a stronger service provider. The company is seeking backers for a bankruptcy loan that would keep the satellite service in business under Chapter 11 court protection while the business waits for billions of dollars in proceeds from a government spectrum auction, Bloomberg asserts. Intelsat’s Emerging Managed Services

Intelsat, in many respects, is a next-generation MSP (managed IT service provider). The company’s emerging services include:

Intelsat Revenue Results

Although it competes in several growth markets, Intelsat’s revenue fell 5 percent to $517 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018.

Intelsat’s stock has fallen from about $26 in November 2019 to $1.10 on April 14, 2020.