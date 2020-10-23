PE-Backed Intelliteach Acquires Legal MSP Hilltop Consultants

Intelliteach, backed by private equity firm acquires legal MSP Hilltop Consultants to bolster its position as a global IT managed service provider within the legal industry.

Intelliteach, backed by private equity firm Boston Ventures, is acquiring Hilltop Consultants, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP focused on the legal vertical.

This is M&A deal 429 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Intelliteach, founded in 1987, provides outsourced solutions to over 400 clients in the legal and accounting industries. The firm specializes in IT help desk support, managed financial services and online SkillBuilder eLearning.

The deal will bolster Intelliteach’s position as a global IT managed service provider within the legal industry, according to the buyer. Hilltop is bringing approximately 75 employees into the deal, Hilltop CEO Jim Turner told ChannelE2E.

Intelliteach Acquires Hilltop: First Contact

Intelliteach was introduced to Hilltop Consultants by an international advisory and consulting firm that had been engaged to find companies to discuss M&A, Turner said. The first contact was received in July 2019.

Hilltop’s services will be added to Intelliteach’s offerings, including cybersecurity, network and infrastructure support, business continuity consulting and enterprise implementation roadmaps.

The acquisition also adds Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and expanding Atlanta offices to Intelliteach’s existing Atlanta, St. Louis, Toledo, Toronto, London and Goa, India locations.

Intelliteach Acquires Hilltop: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Intelliteach CEO Seelin Naidoo, commented:

“We are thrilled to be combining with Hilltop Consultants. Hilltop’s team will further expand our legal managed services business. We are now better positioned to address the changing operational needs of our clients and industry. Their breadth of experience is a great fit for our offering, from which Intelliteach can continue to grow and accelerate how we serve the Legal market.”

Turner added:

“For the past 10 years, my goal has been to build an amazing legal focused managed IT services firm with a global reach. Intelliteach and Boston Ventures are making this goal a reality. Our combined team is made up of some of the most talented legal IT professionals in the business. I could not be more excited to join forces with Intelliteach.”

Matt Kinsey, senior managing director at Boston Ventures, concluded:

“We are excited to add Hilltop Consultants and its founder, Jim Turner, to the Intelliteach family. As the technical needs of law firms continue to evolve and become more complex, the additional services will provide a meaningful addition to the Intelliteach offering as they continue to provide managed services to the legal industry.”

Hilltop Consultants’ Future

Following this acquisition, Hilltop Consultants will continue to operate under its name while leveraging additional support, scale and management from Intelliteach, the buyer said.

Hilltop had completed five acquisitions of its own before this deal. The firm will work to expand its presence across the U.S., and is interested in acquiring additional MSPs that are working in the legal and financial services verticals, Turner explained to ChannelE2E.

Past deals included LANsultants in September 2018 and SumaTech and SIP in January of the same year.