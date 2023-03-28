MSP M&A: Intelligent Technical Solutions Acquires Five MSPs

ITS acquired Granite Computer Solutions, BrightWire Networks, Ox Power Computing Service, ProTechnical, and A Leap Ahead IT to dramatically expand its business and geographic footprint.

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS), backed by private equity firm Tower Arch Capital, has acquired Granite Computer Solutions, BrightWire Networks, Ox Power Computing Service, ProTechnical, and A Leap Ahead IT to dramatically expand its business and geographic footprint in the U.S. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed, but the company said financing for the transactions was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Holland & Hart LLP, BDO USA LLP, and Farrell Advisory.

ITS Acquires Five MSPs

ITS, founded in 2003, is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company has 179 employees listed on LinkedIn. ITS’ areas of expertise include phone systems, managed computer service provider, disaster recovery for businesses, IT consulting, Microsoft SBS installation and maintenance, hardware upgrade, computer virtualization, cloud computing, distributed file collaboration, data recovery, cybersecurity and IT support.

Granite Computer Solutions (GCS), founded in 1990, is based in Tempe, Arizona. GCS’s areas of expertise include network administration, managed IT services, server repairs and upgrades, backup and disaster recovery, workstation repairs and upgrades, security and virus protection, email, internet connectivity, cloud services, copier, scanner and printer support and consulting.

BrightWire, founded in 2005, is based in Olympia, Washington. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn. BrightWire’s areas of expertise include IT Consulting, Managed Services, Network Installation, Computer Repair, Network Security, Help Desk Services, Technology Project Management, and Cloud Services.

Ox Power Computing Service is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

ProTechnical, founded in 2008, is based in Reno, Nevada. The company has 15 employees listed on LinkedIn. ProTechnical’s areas of expertise include Information Technology, Computer repair, and Business-to-Business services.

A Leap Ahead IT, founded in 2005, is based in Carmichael, California. The company has 14 employees listed on LinkedIn. A Leap Ahead’s areas of expertise include information technology services and support.

The acquisitions of Granite, BrightWire, Ox Power, ProTechnical, and A Leap Ahead provide managed IT services in their respective geographies, which will strengthen and expand ITS’s business reach and geographic footprint.

ITS Acquisitions: Executive Perspectives

Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS, commented on the news:

“Over the past several years, we have developed strong relationships with the founders of each of these companies. I have great respect for the organizations they have built, and we are excited to be formally partnering with them. As a collective team, our priority is to continue providing best-in-class IT services to our customers. Looking forward, we are well capitalized with the support of Tower Arch Capital to continue growth through acquisition as well as investing in new and existing locations and services.”

Todd Whitley, CEO of BrightWire Networks, added,

“We are thrilled about our partnership with ITS. We share a like-minded approach to our work, and collectively, our footprint and capabilities will lead to significant expansion for ITS in the Western United States.”

Rick Thomas, Founder of ProTechnical, said: